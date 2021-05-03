Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $3,000.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

