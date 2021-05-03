Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $6.24 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 65.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $3.63 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00010770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.