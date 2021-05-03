AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.19. 1,094,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$23.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

