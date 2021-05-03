Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.45 on Monday. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.42% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

