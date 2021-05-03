Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

