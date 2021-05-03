Altimar Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATAC)

Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the typical volume of 538 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,630,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Altimar Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 498,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,938. Altimar Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

