Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $63.10. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 2,224 shares traded.
AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
