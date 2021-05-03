Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $63.10. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 2,224 shares traded.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

