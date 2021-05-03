Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

MO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,643. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.