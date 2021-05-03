Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

