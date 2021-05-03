Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

