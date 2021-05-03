Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $12.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $12.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

