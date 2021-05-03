AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,890,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 73,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 992,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,949,844. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

