Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Amedisys stock opened at $269.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.16.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

