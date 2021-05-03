Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

