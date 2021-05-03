American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

