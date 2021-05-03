American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 187,380 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $89,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.55 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $155.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

