America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $150.83 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $997.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.