Americas Silver Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.38 million.

TSE USA opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$352.56 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

