Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $251,850.80 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.85. 748,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $261.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.45 and its 200 day moving average is $207.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

