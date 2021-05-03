Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

