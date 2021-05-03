AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 88,019 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 88,019 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $76,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

