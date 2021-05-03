AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 540,413 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,413 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $152,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.