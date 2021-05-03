AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

