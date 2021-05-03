AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Shopify worth $90,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,192.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $617.01 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,140.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.