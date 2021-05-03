AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $28.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.94 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

