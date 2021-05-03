AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

