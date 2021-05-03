AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $64.89 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $64,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $300.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

