AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $92.65 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 151.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $92,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $623.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $231.38 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

