AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $99.77 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,941 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $99,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.