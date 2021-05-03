AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1,140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,719 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $34,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

