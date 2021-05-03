AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

MMC stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $137.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

