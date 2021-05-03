AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,612 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 334,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

