AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 3,495 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $145,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $207.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

