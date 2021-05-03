AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 9,069 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

