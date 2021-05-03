Amgen Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.