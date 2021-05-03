Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.95. 29,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

