Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.