Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.
AMGN traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07.
In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
