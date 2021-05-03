AMO Coin Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $93.37 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.