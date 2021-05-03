Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.27 Million

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post $780.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $795.10 million. First Horizon reported sales of $511.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,734 shares of company stock worth $4,483,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

