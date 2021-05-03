Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $114.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $107.36 million. Universal Display posted sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $223.69 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.