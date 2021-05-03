Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.78. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

ATVI traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $91.15. 6,559,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

