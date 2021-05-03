Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,345. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

