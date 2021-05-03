Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

