Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

ENTG opened at $112.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

