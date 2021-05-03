Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.44. 9,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.57 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $495,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,967,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

