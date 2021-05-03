Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.62. The company had a trading volume of 264,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,848. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.