Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the lowest is $5.05 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $20.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.