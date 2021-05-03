Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

VIST opened at $2.66 on Monday. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

