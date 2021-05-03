Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the software maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTNT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Fortinet stock opened at $204.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $103.76 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.74.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

