Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.84. Humana has a 12-month low of $364.77 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

